This weekend will bring a big change from what we had last weekend. Temperatures will only be in the upper 60s Saturday and then the mid 70s in most places across the Stateline.

Early Saturday morning, temperatures are well below normal except in northwest areas such as Galena and Monroe. In Rockford, we are checking into the coldest temperature in the area this morning at only 48 degrees. Temperatures will be quickly rise into the lower 60s today but most places will not dip into the 70s Saturday. This will be a different story Sunday with temperatures a little bit warmer, back closer to normal.

No one across the Stateline as of 6am Saturday morning is down in visibility, but with the rain just west of the Stateline, we could see some reduction in visibility later. Isolated showers will move in Saturday morning with the heaviest rain northward. As the day gradually goes on, showers fizzle out and we’re left with a few sprinkles. Overnight Saturday, the rain will pick up once again. There will be heavy pockets of rain in north areas before the rain becomes much more widespread Sunday night into Monday. We may hear isolated thunder at that point, although nothing should be severe.

Look for lighter winds today only between 5-10mph. Gusts could be as high as 15mph Saturday and Saturday night.

Temperatures are going to be back to a below normal pattern for the work week, only in the lower to mid 70s most days.