The cloud cover from earlier in the day is beginning to clear giving us a little more sunshine Tuesday evening. The increase in sunrise has allowed the instability to also increase across northwest Illinois. This is ahead of a slow moving cold front that’ll slide through northern Illinois and southern Wisconsin around Midnight.

Ahead of the cold front, isolated showers and thunderstorms are expected to develop – and have already started to develop in eastern Iowa and northwest Illinois. These storms have the risk to grow to severe strength, producing damaging winds and hail later Tuesday evening.

An uptick in storm coverage is expected over the next few hours, roughly between 7pm and 11pm, with the highest coverage likely south of Rockford across Whiteside, Ogle, Lee and DeKalb counties. With the cold front not passing through until Midnight, the threat for thunderstorms will continue through the evening.