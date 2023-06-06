Isolated Showers:

Rain has been hard to come by over the last two and half weeks. So much so that Rockford has only picked up 0.06″ of rain during that stretch. Our next rain chance arrives today, but it’s not one that features a widespread rain.

A backdoor cold front sliding in from the northeast will help spark up a few isolated showers, possibly a few thunderstorms. Chances begin after mid-morning, stretching into sunset. The keyword here is isolated, meaning not everyone will get in on today’s rain chances. As far as temperatures are concerned, we’ll top out in the upper 70s this afternoon, then fall all the way down to the mid-50s by Wednesday morning.

Less Haze:

Wednesday starts off partly cloudy, with clouds clearing out throughout the morning. That will leave us with a beautiful and more sun-filled afternoon, with highs peaking in the upper 70s. Today’s frontal passage will also help clear out some of the wildfire smoke that’s been displaced in our atmosphere the past few days. Skies both Wednesday and Thursday will look less “milky” as a result. Forecast models show our next trough/storm system sliding in late Friday into Saturday, which could also bring the chance for few showers.