Isolated Showers Today, Soaking Rain Likely Over the Weekend

Rainfall Stats:

Yesterday’s rainfall put a big-sized dent in our monthly rainfall deficit, landing us now under a tenth of an inch. While Friday features a few widely scattered showers, our best chances for rain in the near future are reserved for Saturday. If what models show verifies, totals by Sunday afternoon will likely help with current state in the drought.

Showery Morning:

Remember that slow-moving storm system I mentioned yesterday? Well, it still hasn’t budge much over the last 12 hours, landing over northwest Iowa and southwest Wisconsin as of Friday morning. Although it is a weaker version of it’s former self, it still has enough juice to pop up a few widely scattered showers for the end of the work week. Guidance continues to show a few light showers swinging through the area before noon, with drier conditions moving in for the second half of our Friday. Cloudy skies look to remain into the afternoon, with skies slowly turning partly cloudy into Friday night. It’ll be noticeably cooler today, and much cooler from how we started off the work week. For most, high temperatures may struggle to make it out of the 50s. While the night may start off with partly cloudy skies, clouds will be quick to move in by Saturday morning as our next system approaches.

Saturday’s Rain-Maker:

If you have any plans coming up this weekend, you may want to adjust them, or bring them indoors. Models have come into better agreement on the track of this weekend’s storm system, bringing the likelihood for a heavier round of rain Saturday into Sunday. As the low approaches Lake Michigan, rain chances look to quickly ramp up locally by the late-morning hours Saturday. Rain looks to become more widespread by the afternoon, with rain remaining steady into Saturday night. Widespread showers look to become more scattered into Sunday morning, with activity sticking around into the afternoon.

Rainfall Totals:

Overall, the heaviest rain will likely fall on Saturday, with rain chances gradually decreasing later in the day Sunday. Right now, Rockford’s yearly rainfall deficit stands at -0.85″. We should quickly see that deficit erased by the end of this rainy stretch, as most spots will have the potential to pick up 1″-1.5″. Drier conditions look to filter in behind this weekend’s system, with only a slight chance for a shower or two on Monday. Temperatures looks to slowly fall throughout the week next week, with highs in the 50s by Tuesday.