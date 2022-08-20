After another gloomy day with rain showers and some storms, we are finally to the light at the end of the metaphorical tunnel. Sunshine returns early this week, but not before another chance for some rain showers tomorrow. Plenty of rain today brought our surface moisture levels up quite a bit, and that could lead to some patchy fog developing into the early part of Sunday morning. Temperatures fall to the low 60s, and we hold onto the chance for some scattered showers and a few storms.

Tomorrow, another slim chance for rain comes through for the early part of the day, with scattered showers moving through during that time.

But the good news is, we should see some pockets of sunshine later into the evening, as cloud cover will continue to decrease. Temperatures only make it up into the mid 70s.

Skies clear by early Monday as the sunshine returns for much of next week. This allows temperatures to rise a bit into the low 80s, closer to normal for this time of year. Our next system works in for late next week, and so that brings a bit more variation to the temperatures for Thursday into Friday.

We look to remain much calmer and a bit warmer for the early part of the week, and we have a few quiet days before our next weather system works in for late next week.