Isolated showers and thunderstorms will continue to move across northwest Illinois and southern Wisconsin Tuesday evening. But as the activity encounters drier air, the precipitation will begin to weaken and break apart through the evening.

We have already started to see some of that take place Tuesday evening, with a few steadier showers and storms moving through Whiteside County. Dew points dropping into the 40s across north-central Illinois will make it harder for the rain to hold its strength, while dew points in the 50s further west and southwest will keep a few of those showers going. As a result, there are likely to be some areas that don’t receive any rainfall Tuesday evening.

This scattered activity will continue through sunset with most of the precipitation coming to an end around Midnight. With some clearing beginning to take place overnight temperatures will drop on either side of 50 degrees. Areas of fog are expected to develop again, some of which could become locally dense through Wednesday morning. Wednesday’s high temperature will reach the upper 60s.