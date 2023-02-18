Highs this afternoon made their way into the low 40s for some spots in the Stateline earlier today, nearly 15 to 20 degrees warmer than yesterday’s highs in some spots. The warmth was enough to melt some of our snow, and the warmth came with more clouds to the area, but we don’t have enough energy in the atmosphere to shake out any precipitation at the moment. That changes overnight through, as we could see a few isolated sprinkles after midnight. There is still some dry air to overcome just above the surface, but a few sprinkles remain possible overnight.

Overall, tonight is a mild night with those isolated sprinkles and temperatures in the low and mid-30s for most.

Tomorrow starts with more sunshine, and temperatures back in the 40s for many in the Stateline. We will see that sunshine early, but clouds fill back in for the evening.

Monday gives us another small chance for precipitation, particularly in the evening, but this is mainly north of the area across Wisconsin.

That warmer weather sticks with us for a few days, as we are back in the low 40s for most tomorrow as a cold front inches closer. Highs in the 40s stay around through Monday, with still above normal temperatures through almost the rest of the week.

This brings us to our next weather system for the middle of the week. Right now, this does look to bring rain and wintry mix to the area mainly Wednesday into Thursday. There is still a chance we could see snow, but right now the higher chance for that looks to remain north of us. There is still time for this to change, so stay tuned to the forecast for this week ahead!

That warmer weather shows on our 7-day forecast with temperatures in the low 40s and 30s sticking around for a few more days. Our next main chance for precipitation is Monday and then again with our next weather system for the middle of the week bringing mainly rain and maybe a wintry mix Tuesday night into Thursday. This brings temperatures back down a bit, but only for a short time, as we are a bit warmer for the weekend.