Showers are moving in across the Stateline early Sunday morning. A few storms have a history of producing some lightning so remain sheltered if you hear thunder or see lightning. Isolated showers and a few non-severe storms will continue through Sunday morning and early afternoon before we see clearing take place. Visibilities are also a bit lower than normal across the Rockford area this morning. Grab an umbrella before heading out.

There is no chance of severe weather Sunday, just generalized storms. By Tuesday the focus will mainly be to our northwest along a cold front. As that system tracks closer to us, the chance of severe weather across the Stateline returns Wednesday.

Dew points are pushing the 70-degree mark again Sunday morning and there won’t be much of an improvement until the cold front clears the area Wednesday. Cooler and more comfortable weather conditions move in Thursday. Until then, temperatures will be near 80 Sunday then near 90 Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday.