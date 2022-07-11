Unlike last Monday (4th of July) when numerous severe thunderstorms moved across southern Wisconsin and northern Illinois, tonight will be a little more quiet – however, not completely rain/storm free. Following the showers and isolated thunderstorms earlier in the day, we had a few hour break allowing temperatures to warm into the mid and upper 80s. Dew point temperatures were also quick to climb, reaching the low to mid 70s during the afternoon. This pushed the heat index into the mid 90s for some.

Now a cold front is slowly shifting south across southern Wisconsin, entering into northern Illinois. Ahead of the front the atmosphere has been slowly recovering, building back some of the instability lost from earlier in the day. As a result, widely isolated showers and thunderstorms have been forming but are having a little trouble maintaining strength. This is likely due to some drier air in the mid-levels of the atmosphere.

Locally, our severe risk remains low this evening as the higher risk for severe storms has shifted further south and southeast, but some of the showers could produce gusty winds, heavy downpours and frequent lightning. As the cold front passes this evening after 8pm/9pm, skies will remain partly cloudy to mostly clear with temperatures falling into the mid 60s. It should remain a little less humid for Tuesday afternoon.