The chance for showers and thunderstorms returns Tuesday, but any hope for significant rainfall doesn’t appear to be high. While there could be a few heavier downpours, rainfall totals are expected to remain under a quarter of an inch.

Skies will stay dry through the night Monday with temperatures in the low 70s. Cloud cover will gradually increase through the day Tuesday as high temperatures warm back into the low 90s. Dew point temperatures are also expected to warm, rising close to 70 degrees during the afternoon. This will push heat index values near 100 degrees for many.

A weak upper-level disturbance will move towards northeast Illinois during the afternoon Tuesday. As it does, a few isolated thunderstorms will be possible but are likely to be focused more to the east of the Stateline. While an isolated storm can’t be ruled out during the late afternoon, a better chance for thunderstorms locally will arrive with a cold front late Tuesday night and early Wednesday. Unfortunately, the rain chance doesn’t appear to be too widespread, and totals are likely to remain under a quarter of an inch. But given the amount of moisture a heavy downpour or two can’t ruled out.

The timing of the front doesn’t favor a big threat for severe weather Tuesday night, but a strong storm or two can’t be ruled out Wednesday east of I-39. Especially if the front slows down some. Following the cold front things look to dry out once again through the end of the week.