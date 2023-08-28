Temperatures were very comfortable Monday afternoon warming into the upper 70s and low 80s. With partly cloudy skies expected through the evening temperatures will hold in the 70s before falling around 60 degrees overnight.

Skies will turn clear tonight, but cloud cover moves back in by daybreak Tuesday ahead of a cold front. As the front moves through an isolated shower and thunderstorm remain possible, especially late morning and early afternoon. Coverage is expected to remain isolated, only around 20%, with some locations remaining dry. Storms may become a little more widespread during the afternoon, but that appears to be once they’ve moved out of the area.

There is a small chance for a strong wind gust or two with the favored locations being southern DeKalb Couty and southeast Lee County. Winds will increase behind the front from the northwest, gusting 20-25 mph. Highs on Tuesday will warm into the low 80s and then fall into the low 50s Tuesday night.