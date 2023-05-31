For the most part temperatures early Wednesday morning are in the lower to mid 60s, but it is going to be another hot day out there this afternoon. We’ll be in the upper 80s today under partly cloudy skies. Clouds will increase through the day, similar to what we have seen the last few days.

Hot and muggy conditions both make a return and with that, comes the daily chance for pop-up showers and storms Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. Rain will not be widespread like what we need though. The updated drought monitor will come out Thursday morning and we will likely see abnormally dry conditions expand further across the Stateline.

It has been quite some time since we have seen rain, in fact it has been nearly two weeks since we have seen anything. May 19th, we recorded 0.19″ but the last more of a widespread rain was back on May 13th when Rockford received 0.80″. The average for the month of May is 3.87″ and we have only seen 1.95″ almost a two-inch deficit.

Another big weather headline this week along with the lack of rainfall we have seen the second half of May, are the warmer and more humid conditions. Dew points are going to increase into the lower 60s these next few days making it feel muggy outside.

Temperatures are going to rise into the upper 80s/lower 90s Wednesday through Saturday before it cools down a little bit. Sunday and Monday will still be above average likely in the mid to upper 80s. By Tuesday, temperatures should be much closer to normal.