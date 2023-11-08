Temperatures Wednesday afternoon stayed into the upper 40s and low 50s thanks to an abundance of cloud cover, drizzle, and at times showers and isolated thunderstorms.

A line of showers and isolated thunderstorms will continue to move east through the evening with skies remaining mostly cloudy through Midnight. We may still see some drizzle and fog through 9pm, but drier air with an increasing west wind will help clear skies through the night.

Temperatures will fall into the mid-30s tonight, fairly seasonable for this time of year, rising into the low 50s Thursday afternoon. Winds will gust from the west around 35mph during the afternoon before subsiding some Thursday night.

Skies will turn partly cloudy Thursday night as winds shift more to the northwest Friday. This will hold temperatures in the upper 40s for the afternoon. Highs are back in the low 50s for the weekend.