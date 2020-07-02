Isolated Thunderstorms Possible Friday Afternoon

Skies filled with plenty of clouds Thursday afternoon but we stayed dry as temperatures warmed into the upper 80s, to near 90 degrees. Thursday night is expected to remain dry, but isolated thunderstorms will be possible during the peak heating of the afternoon Friday – mainly from 2pm-8pm.

Thunderstorms have developed across far northern Wisconsin on the outer edge of an upper level ridge stretching across the Midwest and Great Lakes. The weak disturbance responsible for those storms will slowly move south through Wisconsin and into Illinois during the afternoon Friday. As it does, isolated showers and thunderstorms will develop during the afternoon. Overall coverage will remain widely scattered throughout the Stateline and should decrease by 7pm/8pm. Some of the stronger storms will be capable of producing heavy downpours.