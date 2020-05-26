Isolated Strong Thunderstorms Possible Tuesday Evening

UPDATE: A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING has been issued for Carroll, Stephenson and Jo Daviess counties until 6:30pm.

UPDATE: A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING has been issued for Carroll and Whiteside counties until 6:15pm. A strong thunderstorm located north of Rock Falls Tuesday evening will be capable of producing 60mph wind gusts as it moves to the north at 50mph. Those in its path should seek shelter until the storm passes.

A couple isolated thunderstorms will be possible Tuesday evening, as severe weather occurs further west over Iowa. A very warm and humid air mass overhead will allow more ‘pulse’ type thunderstorms to develop through the evening, with any storms that do develop remaining below severe limits. However, heavy rainfall will be likely along with gusty winds.

The storm chance will greatly decrease during the overnight with temperatures remaining in the mid and upper 60s. Isolated to scattered thunderstorms will be possible once again Wednesday with highs in the low 80s.