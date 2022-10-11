It’s been a while since we’ve heard the clap of thunder in the Stateline, but that will be changing Tuesday night and Wednesday morning as the first, of two, cold fronts move across the Midwest. A break in the shower activity can be expected Tuesday evening as the first round of rain moves to the east. Skies will remain mostly cloudy, however, as winds continue to gust in from the south around 25-30 mph.

The break in precipitation will come to an end around Midnight, or shortly after, as a cold front moves in from the west. A line of showers and isolated thunderstorms have developed stretching from Minnesota, down through the central Plains. As the front shifts towards the Mississippi River overnight, showers and isolated thunderstorms will develop over the Stateline.

While there is a marginal risk out for isolated severe weather, our risk locally remains very limited with timing of the front. However, an increasing wind in both the low and mid-levels of the atmosphere could allow some of the stronger storm cells to produce wind gusts to 50 mph and small hail early Wednesday morning.

Scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms will continue through the morning Wednesday before we dry out our skies by the afternoon. West winds will gust to 25 mph during the afternoon as sunshine returns before sunset. A second, and stronger, cold front will move through Wednesday evening bringing a few showers between 8pm and 10pm, with temperatures then expected to fall Wednesday night and Thursday morning.