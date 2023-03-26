A quick moving low-pressure system has been responsible for scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms across northern Illinois and southern Wisconsin. Severe thunderstorms developed outside of the area and are currently moving towards northwest Indiana. Severe thunderstorms are not expected for the Stateline, but the elevated thunderstorms have produced pea sized hail.

The showers and storms may mix in with a few snow showers through sunset, with all precipitation coming to an end before 10pm. Minor accumulations are possible with any of the snow, should it hold together as it moves east. Greatest threat area would be along and north of Highway 20.

Temperatures during the afternoon warmed into the mid/upper 30s, to upper 40s/low 50s across the Stateline. The warmer temperatures were realized where the snow has completely melted, while the cooler temperatures remained over southwest Wisconsin and northwest Illinois. Under a partly cloudy sky Sunday night, overnight lows will dip into the upper 20s.