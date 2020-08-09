Isolated Thunderstorms Sunday Evening

UPDATE: Storm over Poplar Grove in Boone County is currently moving east around 35mph and will be capable of producing half inch hail and wind gusts of 30mph, or higher. Very heavy rain will also occur with this storm.

The summer heat and humidity made a comeback over the weekend with temperatures rising back above average, reaching the mid and upper 80s Saturday and Sunday and pushing the heat index back into the 90s. The return of the muggy conditions, however, also brought back a few thunderstorms – especially Sunday evening.

Isolated thunderstorms developed over far northwest Illinois and southwest Wisconsin Sunday afternoon, shifting east during the evening. The storms were a result of an MCV (mesoscale convective vortex). Think of this as a small area of low pressure. As that moved into Illinois, it moved into an environment with quite a bit of instability. Thunderstorms were quick to grow, but have so far remained below severe limits locally. There have been a few severe thunderstorm warnings further north in Wisconsin.

The strongest storms will produce wind gusts 40-50mph and possibly small hail. Heavy downpours will also occur, producing a quick half an inch or more for some. Areas along and north of Highway 20 have a higher chance for thunderstorms Sunday evening, but a few isolated storms may be possible further to the south. There is a marginal risk for severe storms Sunday evening, but the risk for storms once these evening ones pass remain fairly low.