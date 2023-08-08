Conditions are marginally favorable for the development of funnel clouds and even a few brief and weak tornadoes this afternoon. There is an outflow boundary located south of Rockford and showers and storms are developing along it. If a storm meets with an updraft, the rotation can turn vertical, and a small funnel cloud develops at the cloud base.

Pop-up showers are producing pockets of heavy rain with some lightning. Isolated to scattered showers will continue to move through the area this afternoon and early evening. With the rain moving in humidity levels and moisture is up a little bit pushing dew points in the lower to mid 60s across the majority of the Stateline, so it’s a little muggy out there.

Our best chance at rain though right now it still does not look widespread for us, comes on Friday as we end the work week. There is still an isolated chance Wednesday, but the best storm and rain chances are to our south tomorrow.

Temperatures for the Boone County Fair look great and consistent in the lower to mid 80s the next several days. The fair kicks off today and though there is an isolated to scattered chance of afternoon and evening showers it will not be a wash out.

Nighttime temperatures also stay very consistent in the lower to mid 60s. Both afternoon and nighttime temperatures are about where we should normally be for this time of year. Along another frontal passage Monday, we could see showers return to the forecast.