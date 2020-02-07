January 2020 5th Warmest on Record for the United States

According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration January 2020 was the 5th warmest on record for the United States. It also ranked in the wettest third of the 126 year climate period. What is even more impressive is that all lower 48 states had above temperatures during the month of January.
Here are a couple highlights for the month of January: Boston sets all time January record high on the 12th with a temperature of 74 degrees, with many temperature records falling across the East Coast. Great Lakes ice coverage remained below average at approximately 35% of average. Lake Erie is usually about 50 percent ice – covered, but was only 0.4 percent in January 2020. Not one state in the lower 48 had average or below average temperatures! For more on some of the records across the country in January, click here.