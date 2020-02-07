January 2020 5th Warmest on Record for the United States

Seasonal snowfall plays a very important role in our climate from keeping our planet cool, to impacting water resources. But it can also be an indicator of how our climate is changing. It is no secret that our planet is warming. Even though there are areas of the world that may end up a little cooler than normal throughout the year, the planet as a whole (land and sea) continues to warm. 2019 was the second hottest year on record, dating back over 140 years. How the climate is changing is having an effect on seasonal and regional snowfall across the country.

As the air temperature warms it is able to hold more water vapor (moisture) in the atmosphere. In fact, for every one degree temperature rise the atmosphere can hold four percent more moisture. In the colder regions of the country this may lead to more snowfall during the Winter months. While snowfall may increase in some regions of the country, it is also decreasing in other regions of the country. The research team at Climate Central looked at the three seasons of Fall, Winter and Spring and just how the snowfall has been changing during those seasons. In Fall, the country has had an 80 percent decrease in snow since 1970 with clear signs of decreasing snow across the Northwest, Alaska, and the Ohio Valley. During the Winter months, it is an overall decrease of 46 percent across the country, and in Spring a 66 percent decrease.