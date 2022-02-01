January Recap, Winter Storm Watches & Warnings Issued For Areas South of the Stateline

January Recap:

Congratulations folks! You survived the coldest month of the calendar year. As we look back at the month of January, it was a month filled with Arctic cold snaps and clipper systems.

Temperature-wise, January was split down the middle when it comes to above-average and below-average days, totaling 15 for each category. Fortunately, the mild temperatures that rounded out January look to carry on into the start of February, with snow chances quick to follow.

Mild Tuesday:

Ahead of a diving cold front, winds remain out of the southeast, allowing most spots to climb into the upper 30s and low 40s. Temperatures from there are expected to nosedive as another chunk of much colder air is to sweep into the region.

The front itself as it sweeps through could trigger a couple of sprinkles or light snow showers, mainly in areas along and south of I-88. From there, our attention remains squarely focused on a potent winter storm that looks to set it sights on a large portion of the Midwest and the Great Lakes.

Midweek Winter Storm:

As of early Tuesday morning, the National Weather Service has placed areas stretching from southeast Colorado to northern Ohio under a Winter Storm Warning. The only counties in our viewing area that are under some type of winter weather alert is Dekalb and Lee Counties. This is for the first of two rounds, as these two counties will be under a Winter Weather Advisory from 8PM this evening to 6PM Wednesday.

Over the past few days, we’ve been waiting to see if forecast models would come in with any northward shift in the storm’s track. However, has remained consistent, keeping the higher impacts and snowfall totals to the south of the Stateline. With that being said, impacts locally will be quite low. The lone exception may be for those that live along and south of I-88 corridor.

Impacts & Accumulations:

With the Stateline located on the far northern extent of the precipitation shield, there will be a rather sharp cut off in snowfall totals from the northwest to the southeast. Areas to the north of I-88 could receive a dusting to about an inch or two while areas south of the interstate look to get in on some of the higher totals. Round of this two part winter storm looks to make a quick exit by mid to late morning Thursday, resulting in the return of sunshine for both Friday and Saturday.

Highs for both days will land in the lower 20s, with southwest winds pushing temperatures into the low 30s for Sunday. Other than a slight chance for a few flurries Sunday and Monday, there doesn’t seem to be any sign for a significant Stateline snowfall in the near future.