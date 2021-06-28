Keep the Rain Gear Handy as Rain Chances Are Best Early in the Week

Record Heat Out West:

Remember when we kicked off the month of June with unseasonable warm temperatures? The reason I ask is because we haven’t really seen heat to that extreme over the past week or so, as highs locally have been in the 70s and 80s. But who has really seen the mercury rise in their thermometers are places along the west coast, as highs in places like Portland and Seattle climbed over the 100° mark.

To put this extreme heat into perspective, Rockford’s all-time record high was 112° set back on July 14th, 1936. Portland hit 112° yesterday, with Seattle not too far behind with a high of 104°. Thankfully, that heat won’t be heading out way anytime soon. In fact, the upcoming work week features a pair of cold fronts, both of which will bring the Stateline not only more chances to see some rain, but cooler temperatures towards the holiday weekend.

Rain Chances Continue:

The Stateline will see it’s best rain chances during the first half of the work week thanks to the moisture supply a frontal boundary has to work with as it lifts northward. For both Monday and Tuesday, I’d have the rain gear on hand, as both days feature a chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms. Thankfully, we are not expecting anything severe with any of the thunderstorms that pop up throughout the day.

But with the plethora of moisture in the atmosphere, heavy downpours will be the main concern. Due to the scattered nature of today’s activity, not everyone will see a healthy dose of rainfall. For those that end up being under a heavier downpour, totals could end up more closer to an inch. As that frontal boundary inches closer, the chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms continue overnight and into Tuesday. As far as high temperatures, we look to remain in the low 80s into the middle of the work week, which is normally where our average highs land as June comes to a close.

Rain Chances Best Early:

Everyone keeps asking, “when are we going to see a break from this humidity?”. Unfortunately, the humidity will remain in the picture well into the workweek. That is mainly why we keep a chance for rain for Wednesday and Thursday. However, good things come to those who wait. We’ll finally, see, a cooler, drier, more comfortable air-mass filter in towards the holiday weekend. Highs look to briefly drop from the low 80s Thursday to the upper 70s into the first half of the weekend. As for the 4th of July, confidence is increasing that it will be a pleasant one this year thanks to this more comfortable air-mass.