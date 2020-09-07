Labor Day Holiday Remains Dry, Ahead of Widespread Rain Chances

Many of you were very happy to see some much needed rainfall make it’s way to the Stateline on Sunday. Now get this! Yesterday’s total of 0.77″ was the most rainfall observed at the Rockford Airport since the derecho back on August 10th. So, it has been quite some time since the Stateline received a round of moderate to heavy rainfall. It’s also more rainfall than Rockford saw during the month of August. Pretty crazy when you think about it. Fortunately for the Labor Day holiday, the weather forecast remains dry. But thanks to the cold front that slid through the region this morning, a big cool down is expected as we work through the upcoming week.

Technically, temperatures just after midnight were sitting around the 80° mark. So that will going down as the high temperature in Rockford for Labor Day this year. Once that cold front moved through, cool northwesterly winds significantly dropped our temperatures by sunrise, landing low temperatures in the low 60s for most spots. This cooler start to Labor Day will lead to a much cooler afternoon, as temperatures only climb into the low 70s. However, the forecast remains fairly dry as sunshine throughout the day will filtered through a few passing clouds. Whether you’re preparing for the festivities this morning, or firing up the grill this afternoon, I am happy to say that your holiday plans won’t be interrupted by the weather. Cloud cover is expected to increase late this evening into tonight, with rain chances soon to follow.

While you won’t need rain gear today, that changes by Tuesday. After we see an increase in cloud cover this evening, plenty of moisture rides along the cold front to our south, increasing rain chances overnight. The activity will be scattered at first, but heavier pockets of rain do arrive after midnight, and continue into Tuesday morning. That’s why it wouldn’t be a bad idea to leave the umbrella by the front door before heading to bed tonight, so that it’s ready to go for when you’re ready to step out the doorway. Tomorrow also marks the first day of school for students who attend RPS 205, so it would be a great idea to have their rain gear ready before they head out the door. Now, we can’t rule out a few rumbles of thunder, but the threat for severe weather doesn’t appear likely.

It appears that model guidance continues the chance for widespread and heavy rainfall into the mid-day hours tomorrow. After that, activity becomes more scattered. Not only is Tuesday going to be pretty wet, but a big cool down is expected to begin tomorrow afternoon. Highs Tuesday, thanks to the combo of cool northwest winds, and widespread rainfall, will only climb into the low 60s in Rockford. Tuesday is likely to be the coolest day of the work week, with Wednesday also only climbing into the low 60s. This lands highs the next couple of days 10°-20° cooler than our highs over the weekend, and well below average for this time of year. Highs both Tuesday and Wednesday will feel more like mid-October. Sweater weather? Pretty close in my opinion. But enjoy the holiday everyone!