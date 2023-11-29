And just like that, the first significant lake effect snow event is winding down. In it’s wake, 1′ to 3′ of snow in portions of upstate New York.

The highest amounts occurred east of Lake Ontario in the Tug Hill Plateau region where measurements fell in the 20″ to 30″ range.

To compare, Rockford’s highest snowfall total on record is 16.3″ back on January 6-7, 1918.

Again, because the Stateline is positioned on the western side of Lake Michigan, we don’t deal with lake effect snow all that much. It would take a cold northeasterly wind for metros like Rockford Chicago and Milwaukee to get in on lake effect snow!