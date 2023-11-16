Remarkably Warm:

Each of the last 3 days have been a perfect 10 out of 10 on the Joey weather scale. Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday featured sun-filled skies, with highs landing between 12°-16° above mid-November standards. You’ll be happy to know that we have one more day to enjoy this is extremely mild pattern. However, it does come with quite the gusty wind.

Windy Thursday:

Plenty of sun will kick the day off, with both cloud cover and winds increasing into the afternoon. At times, winds oriented out of the southwest could gust up to 30 to as high as 35 mph.

The combination of today’s sun and gusty wind will help highs peak in the 60s for the 4th straight day. As our next cold front sinks down from the northwest, clouds will gather up into tonight. Not too far behind will be a chance for a few sprinkles and light showers.

Again, amounts won’t be that impressive, landing at or below a tenth of an inch. Rain should come to a close before sunrise, with conditions drying out into mid-day Friday.

Temperatures Plummet:

The bigger headline with this cold front will be the temperatures drop that follows. Unfortunately, this means Friday will mark the end of this week’s well-above average pattern as a chilly northwest wind will limit highs to the upper 40s. We do see an slight uptick in temperatures over the weekend, with highs peaking in the low 50s.

Tagging along with this weekend’s 50° weather will be a decent amount of sun. It won’t be until early next week in which we see our next chance for rain as a system lifts out of the southern plains. Expect the chance for showers to continue into Tuesday.