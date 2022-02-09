Earlier Sunrises:

It feels like it was just yesterday where we we’re discussing the winter solstice a.k.a the shortest day of the calendar year. But as we fast forward to this morning, the sunrise you see heading out will be the last sunrise at or after 7PM until October 7th!

Pretty crazy am I right? This morning’s sunrise will be accompanied by warmer temperatures, as most are waking up in the upper 20s and low 30s. Comparing that to temperatures Tuesday morning, that’s a good 5° to 15° warmer. Although it will be a more pleasant start to the day, be sure to dress warmly. Another upper level disturbance is scheduled to pass to our north, sparking the chance for several flurries and light snow showers by this afternoon.

Wednesday’s Flurries:

Guidance shows our first chances moving in late this morning, with the activity remaining scattered in nature. Due to the fact that these flurries and snow showers will be zipping through the area, it’ll be hard for any accumulations to occur. However, a dusting will be possible in a few spots, which may be just enough to cause a few slick spots.

With the lack of cold air behind last night’s frontal passage, highs this afternoon will be similar to how Tuesday panned out, with most landing in the upper 30s.While a few flurries may linger into Wednesday night, conditions look to dry out as we carry on into Thursday. Come Thursday afternoon, clouds will eventually give way to a mix of clouds and sun, especially from midday on.

Late-Week Chance:

We’re still keeping an eye on how models trend with the potent clipper system that is scheduled to arrive Thursday night into Friday morning. With low-level temperatures quickly warming up during that time-frame, this event will likely bring us a mixed bag of precipitation.

Before the transition to rain, an inch or two of slushy snow is possible for areas along and north of highway 20. Once temperatures are warm enough, we’ll see that transition to rain by the mid to late morning hours. So, it’s safe to say that any snow that manages to accumulate will be quick to melt because of the warmer temps/rain combo. A strong cold front sliding through on Friday will help usher in a much colder air-mass for the upcoming weekend. Highs fall from the low 40s to the upper teens.