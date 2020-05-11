Last Frosty Night of Spring

It was a very chilly Mother's Day for the Stateline. In fact, much of this spring has been on the chilly side as the Rockford International Airport has only recorded four 70° days this year. Two of them observed back in the end of April, with the final two happening at the start of May. This places 2020 in the top 5 for least amount of 70+ degree days to date, with 1920 holding the top spot with only 2. Yikes. Although we are going to hold onto this late season chill for the first half of the week, temperatures as we close in on the weekend, and further into the next 8-14 days look very promising.

Once the light shower activity on Mother's Day tapered off, cloud cover hung around overnight and into our Monday morning. For those that woke up early to head into work, they were met with a cloudy, but yet dry start to our morning with temperatures hovering around the 40 mark. Since then, clouds have been decreasing around the region leading to some beautiful morning sun. The chill will linger into our afternoon as temperatures look to only jump into the low 50's today. So, I would make sure to dress warmly if you are going to go outside and grab some fresh air. Thankfully, today is going to be a much drier day than Mother's Day, under a mix of clouds and sun. However, a cold frontal boundary that is currently sitting in southern Wisconsin is going to sneak into the Stateline towards the evening. This will have just enough lift to pop up a few isolated showers between 6PM and 9PM this evening. Nothing too alarming, as most if not all the activity will be light and scattered in nature.