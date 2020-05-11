Last Frosty Night of Spring

A Frost Advisory will once again go into effect for portions of northern Illinois and southern Wisconsin, beginning late Monday night. Skies will remain mostly cloudy through Monday evening but should begin to clear, or at least partially clear, from north to south overnight. Hopefully the last cold night of the Spring season will occur with temperatures falling into the low to mid 30s where skies do clear.
This could lead to frost, and possibly widespread frost, for portions of southern Wisconsin and northern Illinois – especially areas north of I-88. Temperatures Tuesday night will likely dip into the 30s, but incoming cloud cover and an increasing wind will likely limit much frost development. Overnight lows through the remainder of the week will remain the upper 40s and low 50s.