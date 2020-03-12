Late Day Storm Chances Ahead of Friday’s Cool Down

Once again, we were greeted to some pretty thick fog walking out the door this morning. As surface winds out of the southwest pushed plenty of moisture into the area, the fog thickened as the morning progressed. This resulted in very low visibilities, with most spots registering at .5 miles or less. In fact, a Dense Fog Advisory was issued only for Ogle, and Lee counties until 11 AM this morning due to how dense the fog has become. Following the dissipation of this fog layer, shower chances ramp up going into the afternoon as a cold front slices through northern Illinois. Rain could be heavy in spots, especially where thunder rumbles.

Models have been very consistent in the idea of rain chances arriving by 4 or 5 PM as the cold front enters northwest Illinois. This band of rain could contain heavier showers within it and an embedded rumble or two of thunder. The Storm Prediction Center has placed the entire Stateline area under a general thunderstorm risk. What does this mean? It means that no severe weather is expected with these isolated thunderstorms. In fact, a “general” risk for thunderstorms is the lowest risk in the severe weather categories.

Shortly after sunset, this line of showers and isolated thunderstorms will push east of the Stateline. In terms of rainfall totals, most areas should receive less than quarter of an inch. You’ll find the heaviest rainfall totals in areas that are impacted by a thunderstorm for a prolonged period of time. These however should be quick move out of the area this evening. The highest risk for severe weather is focused more to the south of the Stateline. In fact, way south of the Stateline. If you have any loved ones that live in the shaded area, make sure they have a severe weather plan at the ready.



Filtering in behind the cold front is a drier and colder air mass that settles in for the end of the work week. A northwesterly wind through Friday morning helps to pull in this cooler air mass resulting in temperatures in the 40s starting Friday. Gusts to 30 mph are possible as we head out the door tomorrow morning. Despite our chilly start to Friday, highs will end up about 10 to 15° cooler than today’s high. Skies will remain mostly sunny as high pressure settles into the Upper Midwest. Wind chills are likely to remain in the 30s through the afternoon thanks to those gusty northwesterly winds.