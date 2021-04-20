Late Season Freeze Follows Tuesday’s Snow Chances

If you don’t remember the last time we had snow chances in the forecast, I don’t blame you. It’s definitely been a while. So long in fact that I deleted most of my winter graphics, but of course mother nature has the final word. But if you were wondering, the last time we observed snow at the airport was back on March 16th, only a trace. With that being said, yesterday’s cold front has set the stage for us to see our first measurable snowfall since, with a late season freeze quick to follow.

Tuesday’s Snow:

Early Tuesday morning, conditions remain dry under a mostly cloudy skies, with a majority of the snow well to the south and west. The cooler air filtering in behind yesterday’s cold front bringing a noticeably cooler start to the area. Temperatures around sunrise time wound up in the low to mid 30s, with wind chills registering in the upper 20s. I would have on an extra layer or two before you step out the door this morning. A flurry or two is possible during the morning commute, but a better chance for snow showers moves in after mid-morning. As temperatures warm away from the freezing mark, light snow could mix in with rain during the second half of the day. Locally, most spots look to end up with a trace to .5″, with the heavier totals remaining south of I-80. Overnight, the bigger of winter’s “one-two punch” arrives, as the incoming cold will lead to the likelihood of a spring freeze.

Freeze Warning:

For all of our counties in northern Illinois, a Freeze Warning will be in effect from midnight tonight until 9AM Wednesday morning. While the night starts off cloudy, skies are expected to turn partly cloudy before sunrise, which will further help temperatures drop below the freezing mark. If you took advantage of the early-April warmth and planted early, it’s best to prep those plants for the freeze before heading to bed this evening. Be sure to bring any sensitive plants indoors. If you can’t bring them indoors, cover them up and keep them covered until about Thursday. Overnight lows both tonight and Wednesday night are expected to fall into the mid to upper 20s!