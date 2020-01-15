Late Week Winter Storm to Bring More Snow, Sleet, Freezing Rain and Rain to the Stateline

Once we get through Wednesday’s freezing drizzle potential all eyes will turn to the end of the week as another winter storm takes aim on the Plains, Midwest and Great Lakes. Low pressure will develop over the Rockies Friday morning, moving east across the middle of the country and into the Midwest by Friday evening.

Strong high pressure over the eastern Great Lakes will feed dry air into northern Illinois and southern Wisconsin during the day Friday, likely keeping the first half of Friday dry. Temperatures will still be below freezing during the afternoon as moisture increases from the south. This will allow a period of snow to develop west of Mississippi River, spreading east into northern Illinois and southern Wisconsin through sunset. The track of the low will ultimately determine where the heaviest snow occurs Friday, but there is the chance for accumulating snow heading into Friday night.

The chance, then, for temperatures to continue to warm Friday night into Saturday brings the question on whether or not we will see any sleet, freezing rain or just rain Friday night into Saturday. Right now it looks like temperatures will warm above freezing Friday night into Saturday morning, switching any wintry weather over to more rain showers. Colder air then quickly wraps in behind the low Saturday causing temperatures to quickly drop Saturday night, with highs only in the teens on Sunday.