Late-Weekend Snow Potential Gives Way to Much Needed Warmth

Who’s ready for 30s? That’s right! We say goodbye to this nuisance of an arctic air-mass, as high temperatures look to climb closer to average by early next week. After what old man winter has thrown at us over the past few weeks, we deserved warmer temperatures. But before we dive into the incoming warmth, we’ve got ANOTHER chance for accumulating snow in the forecast (boo!). Friday and Saturday keep dry weather going for a bit longer, before the potential for accumulating snow heightens by the end of the weekend.

Friday begins on a sun-filled note. However, as a weak disturbance slides in from the northwest, cloud cover will be quick to increase ahead of mid-day. Highs this afternoon will end up in the mid to upper teens, roughly 10° cooler than highs on Thursday. Winds are expected to pick up Friday afternoon, with occasional westerly to northwesterly gusts up to 20 mph. Because of this, wind chills will have a hard time climbing out of the single-digits.

If you have to be out and about, don’t forget to put on a few extra layers. Friday night lows will end up being the coldest out of the next seven, as this arctic air-mass continues to depart. Saturday morning begins with sub-zero temperatures, with a slight warm up expected for the afternoon. Highs Saturday afternoon look to top out in the low to mid 20s under partly sunny skies. Clouds slowly fill in ahead of the disturbance that brings snow chances by Sunday.

Sunday morning starts dry, as skies remain mostly cloudy. So if you have any plans or need to get any errands done, Sunday morning would be the time to do it. Snow quickly approaches from the west by mid-day, becoming more widespread by the early to mid afternoon hours. Snowfall rates look to remain light to moderate throughout much of the event, with the possibility for heavier snow towards the evening. At this time, it’s difficult to say where those heavier bands could set up.

With warmer temperatures moving in by the end of the weekend, this upcoming snowfall features a heavier, wet snow. Travel Sunday afternoon and evening could be difficult, so give yourself extra time for travel. Accumulations from Sunday’s event should total between 1″- 3″ for most, with few spots to our north and west picking up to 4″.

Guidance continues to show snow chances winding down around midnight, with highs warming closer to average by the start of next week. Our surface winds look to increase following Sunday’s storm system, this time out of the south-southwest, which will help pull in a much warmer air-mass. Temperatures by Monday afternoon will climb back into the low 30s, with highs closer to 40° by Tuesday afternoon. While these warmer temperatures are a reason to celebrate, we’ll have to keep an eye on the snow melt. With all the snow leftover by winter’s wrath, warmer temperatures will lead to the potential for flooding.