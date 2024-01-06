Our next weather system is bearing down on the Central U.S. Saturday night and will bring winter weather to the Midwest early in the coming week. The wave of energy itself is located near the West Coast, dropping into the four corners region overnight before lifting through the plains and Midwest over the next few days.

The system in question looks to move into the region between Monday night and Wednesday morning, in a series of two waves. The first of which begins Monday night, bringing accumulating, wet snow to Central and Northern Illinois, with the highest totals likely South of I-80. Temperatures will be sitting very close to freezing, causing slushy accumulations to areas that see the snow fall.

The second wave is mainly on the back end of the incoming low pressure, which will pass Tuesday afternoon through Wednesday morning. This is going to be the more impactful of the two waves locally, with several inches of very wet and heavy snow likely to fall somewhere in the region. Confidence is rising that much of the Stateline could be within the area seeing the heaviest snow, particularly Tuesday afternoon and evening. Hazardous travel is extremely likely in the areas that see the heavy snow fall.

While the confidence is increasing with this system getting closer and closer, there are still some uncertainties. Since the system is still near the West Coast, the exact track of the storm still has time to change course. Even a shift of a hundred miles would shift the forecast significantly for some. A thermal profile with temperatures hovering very close to freezing both at the surface and the lower levels of the atmosphere will allow for easy shifts between the rain and snow line, especially given a small change in the storm track. As a result, there are still too many uncertainties to forecast snow totals just yet, though confidence continues to grow several inches could fall in portions of the Stateline. Stay tuned for forecast updates from the weather team at Eyewitness News!

This system looks to be a strong one, and there are already some areas to the West under a Winter Storm Watch as the system makes it way across the Rockies tomorrow evening. Keep tuned to the forecast as winter weather alerts are likely to be issued for at least portions of the Stateline in the next 24-36 hours!

A much more active pattern continues throughout the week ahead, with a few systems to pass through both Tuesday and then again Thursday into next weekend. Temperatures will hold fairly steady over the next few days, with highs in the 30s and lows in the 20s.