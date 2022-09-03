T.S Earl Forms:

Remember that cluster of showers and storms we we’re talking about yesterday that was located east of the Lesser Antilles? Well the National Hurricane Center found enough evidence overnight to bring it up to tropical storm status, resulting in the 5th named storm of the 2022 hurricane season.

As of Saturday morning, tropical storm Earl is a 40 mph storm, moving west-northwest at 13 mph. Over the next few days, forecast models continue to bring well it to the east of the Bahama Islands before making a quick turn to the northeast. From what it looks like at the moment, T.S Earl doesn’t look to threaten the U.S coastline. But, it may take a run at hurricane status while it meanders and spins over the Atlantic Ocean.

Latest on Danielle:

Also meandering over the Atlantic is Danielle. Yesterday, Danielle strengthened into a category 1 storm, becoming the first hurricane of the season. However, with it not moving much over the last 24 hours, it seems to have used up a good chunk of the heat supplied by the ocean waters.

This has resulted in a weakening trend, bringing it back down to tropical storm status. The latest advisory does have it’s maximum winds sitting at 70 mph with it strengthening back into a category 1 sometime Sunday. Like Earl, Danielle also doesn’t look to pose any threat to the U.S or any land mass for that matter. Whenever we see the next tropical wave develop into a tropical storm, the next name on the list is Fiona!