The new snow is beginning to come to end across the Stateline, but that does not mean impacts from this system are over. Far from it, in fact.

Here are some of the headlines of what we will see the rest of the evening tonight. New snow is already tapering off but blowing and drifting will continue into the night tonight. Winds will pick up in the snow’s wake, bringing up to 50 mile per hour wind gusts to the area. Then the bitter cold comes in with wind chills well below zero through the day tomorrow.

The WINTER STORM WARNING is still in effect for the entire Stateline through early Saturday morning, even though we are not expecting much more new snow.

We can see some of the snow-covered roads, especially to the NW parts of our viewing area. One of our SkyTrack cameras is showing the snow packed roads downtown Beloit, WI as of around 5:00PM.

Many other roads across the Stateline will not be much better. Almost all roads across the Stateline are now snow covered to completely snow covered. Roads conditions will continue to remain bad through the day though, due to continued blowing and drifting snow.

As mentioned above, the snow coming to an end does NOT mean the end of winter impacts. Fresh snow is beginning to come to an end, but that blowing & drifting will last well into Saturday. Winds also ramp up through the evening tonight, reaching peak wind gusts close to 40 or 50 MPH. Dangerous wind chills begin starting now and continue through much of Saturday as well. So, even though the snow may stop falling soon, the winter weather impacts are significant still for a couple more days.

Firstly, wind gusts ramp up through the night tomorrow and into the day tomorrow. Gusts remain high through almost all of tomorrow, with peak wind gusts close to 40 or 50 MPH.

Those winds will also help to usher in a much colder air mass and drop wind chills along with the temperatures. Wind chills will reach as low at 35 degrees below zero late tonight into early Friday morning. This level of wind chills can cause frostbite to exposed skin in as little as 15-20 minutes.

Even through most of Friday afternoon, wind chills remain close to -25° or -30°. We advise against travel now throughout much of Friday. If you happen to get stranded, make sure to get help as soon as possible, because these are life-threatening wind chills.

Actual air temperatures tonight fall to around 7 degrees below zero, with the blowing and drifting snow remaining a high concern as well.

It is plausible that we may not even make it above zero tomorrow afternoon for air temperatures. The cold air mass remains in place, and winds continue to gust close to 40-50 MPH. Wind chills tomorrow afternoon hover between -20° and -30°.

Cold temperatures and strong winds remain a big concern for the next couple days. Christmas day is when we start seeing improvements in the windy conditions, but temperatures remain quite cold. The good news is, there is a light at the end of the tunnel. We remain very cold through early next week, but we slowly start warming up beyond that, even seeing the 40s by the end of the week.