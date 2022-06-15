The TORNADO WATCH that had been issued for Stephenson, Jo Daviess and Carroll counties has been expired, but was extended until 1am for Rock and Walworth counties. The SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH continues until Midnight for Whiteside County.

While storms struggled a little over the last several hours to move into northern Illinois we are now beginning to see the eastward push with the line of storms, expanding a little more in coverage as of 9pm/10pm. There have been no active warnings, but a few of the stronger storms that moved across Stephenson, Ogle and Winnebago counties did produce strong wind gusts, small hail and torrential downpours. Radar estimates of rainfall rates have come close to an inch per hour with some of the strongest storms.

Storms will continue to move in from the southwest, lifting northeast, through the next couple of hours as a cold front continues to move through the area. The overall threat for severe weather is low, but a few of the stronger storms are still capable of producing wind gusts to 45-50 mph. The biggest threat from the storms will likely be the heavy rainfall.