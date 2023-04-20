Watching some stronger winds approaching Amboy shortly. Likely 60-70 mph wind gusts and maybe some hail associated with this bowed out segment. Stay sheltered if in the path of this storm!

4:05PM: A new SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING has been issued for Ogle and Lee Counties until 5:15PM. This storm is capable of producing 60 mph wind gusts and quarter sized hail.

**This warning has since been cancelled** 4:15PM: A new SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING has been issued for portions of Green and Rock Counties in Southern Wisconsin until 5:00PM. This storm is capable of producing 50 mph wind gusts and quarter sized hail. This storm is moving to the NE at 65mph.

**This warning has since been cancelled** 4:00PM: A TORNADO WARNING has been issued for Whiteside County until 4:45PM. This storm is capable of producing a tornado and ping pong ball sized hail.

**This warning has since been cancelled** 4:00PM: A new SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING has been issued for Whiteside County also until 4:45PM. This storm is capable of producing quarter sized hail and 60 mph wind gusts.

3:35PM: A new SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING has been issued for parts of Whiteside, Caroll, and Stephenson Counties until 4:15PM. This storm is capable of producing 60 mph wind gusts and quarter sized hail. **A Tornado is also possible** Take shelter if in the path of this storm!

3:20PM: A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING has been issued for Southwestern Carroll County and Northwestern Whiteside County until 3:45PM. This storm is capable of producing 60 mph wind gusts and quarter sized hail. Take shelter if in the path of this storm!

A TORNADO WATCH remains in effect for the entire Stateline until 8PM this Thursday evening. Remain weather aware through this evening!

4:33PM: Jo Daviess and Carroll Counties have been removed from the tornado watch.