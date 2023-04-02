The National Weather Service continued to conduct damage surveys from the tornadoes that touched down Friday evening. They will be back out Monday. Here is the latest on the additional tornadoes they have surveyed, as well as a list of the tornadoes from Saturday:

Wisconsin:

1 mile southeast of Sharon to Delavan (Walworth County). The tornado began at 7:59pm and ended at 8:11pm. It was an EF-0 with peak winds of 80 mph. It was on the ground for 10.4 miles and had a width of 150 yards. This tornado mainly went through rural areas with damage to roofing materials on a few barns. Trees had been knocked down at the southern end of Delevan Lakes, where it may have weakened.

1 mile west of Como to 2 miles northeast of Elkhorn (Walworth County). The tornado began at 8:10pm and was rated an EF-0 with peak winds of 80 mph. It was on the ground for 6.1 miles and had a width of 150 yards. The damage began at the Geneva National Golf Club and went due north along Prairie Road and County Road H. Substantial damage was to a storage facility which had a high volume of roofing material lofted about a mile from the facility.

Beloit to 4 miles northeast of Beloit (Rock County). The tornado began at 7:46pm and ended at 7:54pm. It was rated an EF-0 with peak winds of 80 mph. It was on the ground for 3.8 miles and was 100 yards wide. The tornado started at the center of Beloit in the Merrill Park area where it uprooted numerous trees through the eastern side of the city. The path went east and appears to have crossed I39/90 before ending in a field.

South of Whitewater (Walworth County). The tornado began at 7:54pm and ended at 8pm. It was rated an EF-0 with peak winds of 80 mph. It was on the ground for 4.8 miles and had a width of 500 yards. There were lots of trees snapped and topped, with some uprooted. There was some minor damage on a house.

Juda (Green County). This tornado began at 7:08pm and was rated an EF-0. It had peak wind gusts of 80 mph. It was on the ground for 2.9 miles and had a width of 175 yards.

Juda to Albany (Green County). This tornado began at 7:08pm and was rated an EF-1. It had peak wind gusts of 100 mph and was on the ground for 9.8 miles. It had a width of 350 yards. Roof damage to many outbuildings were noted, along with a hay cart being rolled about 50 yards. Lots of trees were snapped and topped, with some being uprooted.

North of Brodhead (Green County). This tornado began at 7:23pm and was rated an EF-0. It had peak winds of 80 mph and was on the ground for 5.7 miles. It had a width of 175 yards. Lots of trees were snapped and topped, with some trees uprooted.

Illinois:

Davis Junction to Belvidere (Ogle, Winnebago, Boone Counties). This tornado was rated an EF-1 with peak wind gusts of 100 mph. It was on the ground for 27.7 miles and had a width of 900 yards. There was one fatality and 40 injuries. The tornado began at 7:24pm southeast of Stillman Valley, traveling northeast through the village of Davis Junction where EF-0 damage was noted, with isolated EF-1 damage to a single-family home on the northeast side of the town. The tornado continued northeast as it moved through the southeast corner of Winnebago County where it damaged multiple farms. It then continued northeast, moving into Boone County near Belvidere, where peak winds of 100 mph were estimated. The tornado continued northeast into Rural areas of Boone County causing minor EF-0 damage until lifting near Orth Road and Capron Road about 7:49pm.

West Brooklyn (Lee County). This tornado was rated an EF-1 with peak winds of 95 mph. It was on the ground for 7.8 miles and had a width of 75 yards. It began at 7:14pm about a half mile south of Sublette before ending northeast of West Brooklyn. It crossed over U.S. 52, snapping multiple wooden utility poles. It increased in intensity as it entered into West Brooklyn where it downed several large trees, tore the roof off a bank and folded an approximately 120 ft tall tower.

Machesney Park (Winnebago County). This tornado was rated an EF-1. We are still waiting on information regarding its peak wind gusts, path, and width.

Deer Grove (Whiteside County). This tornado was rated and EF-1 with peak wind gusts of 110mph. It stared outside of Whiteside County, traveling into southwest Lee County. Damage to trees, utility poles, and several outbuildings were noted.

Additional information will be coming regarding the damage in Rockford, Caledonia to Poplar Grove, Baileyville and most likely Shannon. The NWS plans to continue their surveys Monday.