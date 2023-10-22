Why So Windy Saturday:

The Stateline felt quite the wind on Saturday. Peak gusts ranged between 30-40 mph, with Rockford observing the strongest gust at 38 mph.

Why so windy? Well, it was because we were transitioning from Friday night’s low pressure system to the high pressure system that’s settling in for today. The pressure in between the two systems was quite tight, resulting in Saturday’s gusty winds.

Less Windy Sunday:

Thankfully, winds won’t be the big headline today as that high pressure system moves overhead. In fact, winds today will be light out of the north-northeast, registering only at 5 to 15 mph.

However, it will be that light wind that brings cooler temperatures for the afternoon, resulting in mid 50s for highs. Patchy frost will be possible ahead of today’s sun-filled forecast. Clouds will gradually move back in overnight, bringing a slight chance for shower or two towards Monday morning’s commute. Lows will register near 40-degrees.

70s Return:

Expect Monday to feature a few passing showers, especially early on in the day. Some sunshine will poke out during the afternoon, which should be enough to brings highs back into the 60s.

Forecast models then show a warm front will slide through late Monday night into Tuesday, with winds ramping up on the backside of the front.

This time however, winds will be warm out of the southwest, bringing an unseasonably warm air-mass to the Midwest and the Great Lakes. Highs because of this will peak in the mid to upper 70s Tuesday, landing 7-10 degrees above average.

As of this morning, our forecast high is 76-degrees. If this were to verify, this would end up happening a few days after Rockford’s average last 75-degree day which is October 19th. Temperatures from there all depend on the position of said warm front as it will shift back and forth Wednesday through Friday.