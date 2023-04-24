Cloud cover has filled back in Monday afternoon as low-pressure inches closer to the Stateline. Skies will remain mostly cloudy through the night as scattered rain showers move in. The highest coverage in rain will remain south of I-80, but light showers are expected across northern Illinois and southern Wisconsin. Rainfall totals will remain under a tenth of an inch.

Temperatures will fall into the mid and upper 30s Monday night, rising back into the low 50s Tuesday afternoon. There are likely to be a few widely scattered rain showers around early Tuesday morning, possibly lasting into the early afternoon. Skies should then begin to clear by late afternoon and evening.

Dry conditions are expected through the rest of the week with the next chance of rain returning late in the day Friday.