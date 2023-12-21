Cloudy skies and rain chances dominate the end of the week thanks to two upper-level disturbances. The first arrives late this morning, bringing the chance for a few sprinkles this afternoon and evening.

A slightly more organized disturbance will allow rain to become likely late Friday morning, with chances lasting through much of the afternoon. Overall, most if not all of the accumulations will occur on Friday, landing in the .15″-.35″ range.

Saturday will be an easier day for holiday travelers. A ridge of high pressure slides in from the west, leaving conditions dry but cloudy. Also on the table will the a chance for patchy fog and drizzle. Forecast models came in this morning with a slower approach with the low that will be responsible for the rain on Christmas day.

This means that Sunday will be mostly dry, leaving conditions good for those traveling for the holiday. Showers become likely once again late Sunday night into Monday as this low swings into Iowa. Along with the Christmas day showers comes an increase in winds, which combined with the rainfall will make traveling a bit tricky.

Totals will be higher the further west you go, landing in the .5″ to 1.5″ range. All Rockford has to do is observe more than .32″ and we will have a top 5 wettest Christmas on record!