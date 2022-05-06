Rain Moves Back In:

Similar to how Thursday panned out, some of the Stateline will get in on some light rain today. Once again, the heaviest rainfall totals being confined to areas south and southeast of Rockford. But when you factor in the cloud cover, the scattered showers, and the robust northeasterly wind, highs will struggle to climb out of the 50s. Once the rain departs to our east, an area of high pressure is expected to take control, allowing the weather pattern to dry out and warm up for Mother’s Day weekend. Talk about perfect timing huh?

Mother’s Day weekend

The ridging that builds over the region will allow for a sun-filled start to Mother’s Day weekend. Highs by Saturday afternoon will end up more seasonable, in the upper 60s. Mother’s Day will likely have a few more clouds involved as an upper-level disturbance slides in during the afternoon.

Aside from a late-day shower or thunderstorm, most if not all of Mother’s Day will remain dry but breezy. Temperature-wise, all depends on the amount of sunshine, but we should peak again in the upper 60s. The good news is that the warm-up doesn’t stop there. The blocking pattern that sets up will help filter in a more summer-like pattern for the beginning of next week.

Warming Up Big-Time:

Typically, the Rockford Airport doesn’t see an average high until the middle of June. Well, by the way the forecast is shaping up for much of next week, the Stateline is set to experience multiple days with highs in the 80s. Along with the jump in temperatures and humidity does come a daily chance for a shower or thunderstorm. Otherwise, this above-average train that we’re about to hop on has a decent chance of lasting into mid-May. So, it’s safe to say that if spring couldn’t kick winter out of the Stateline, summer is going to help with that big-time!