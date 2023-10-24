Our dry skies are about to come to an end Tuesday night as an area of light rain moves in from the southwest. These showers are tied to a weak upper-level disturbance that’ll pass through northern Illinois and southern Wisconsin Wednesday morning.

The rain will be light, but steady, before tapering off mid-morning Wednesday. Mostly cloudy skies can be expected during the afternoon with temperatures warming near 70 degrees. A spotty shower or two can’t be ruled out during the afternoon. The next round of rain will move in late Wednesday evening and continue into Thursday afternoon. This round of rain will be a little heavier and likely have a few thunderstorms with it. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected during the afternoon Thursday.

Rainfall totals Tuesday night will add up to around a quarter of an inch for most. Wednesday night into Thursday rainfall totals will reach near three quarters of an inch to an inch. A few showers and thunderstorms will also be possible for Friday afternoon.