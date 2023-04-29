Light rain showers will continue to move in from west to east Saturday morning behind a cold front that is already nearing north-central Illinois. The rain will last only for a couple hours, ending by 9a/10a. Drier air moving in briefly behind the showers may allow some breaks in the cloud cover late morning and afternoon. Temperatures are expected to warm into the middle and upper 50s.

Scattered showers will move back in during the evening and overnight as temperatures fall into the middle 30s. Colder air wrapping in around a deepening low pressure system Sunday will hold high temperatures in the mid/upper 40s. This will keep not only scattered rain showers in the forecast throughout the morning and afternoon, but also the chance for a few wet snowflakes and graupel mixing in. No accumulations are expected, but definitely not something we want to see at the end of April and beginning of May.

Winds are also going to increase with the strengthening low, gusting from the northwest at 30 mph Sunday, and then near 40 mph Monday. This will only help reinforce the colder air.

Sunshine will gradually return throughout the day Tuesday with highs in the middle 50s. We are back in the 60s Wednesday and Thursday, but the chance for rain returns with an unsettled jet stream.