Light rain showers, mixed with snow, late Thursday night – Tumbling temperatures Friday

Cloud cover will continue to increase Thursday night ahead of a cold front that will move through northern Illinois and southern Wisconsin around Midnight. Light showers have been showing up on radar Thursday evening, moving into north-central Illinois, but not a lot of those have actually been reaching the ground. As moisture increases ahead of the front, rain will begin to overspread the area through 10pm. Colder air arriving with the front may allow for a few snow showers to mix in through Midnight. No accumulations are expected and most of the precipitation will be wrapping up before sunrise Friday.

Temperatures up through Midnight are likely to remain in the 40s, but should drop quickly once the cold front passes – down into the 30s, and then into the 20s by Friday morning. Clouds will be quick to clear with plenty of sunshine for the afternoon. Unfortunately, temperatures will fall once again with highs remaining in the low 40s during the afternoon. There may even be a few locations that don’t make it out of the upper 30s!