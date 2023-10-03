The chance for rain returns Wednesday with the first of two cold fronts that’ll pass through this week.

Cloud cover will continue to increase Tuesday night as moisture quickly moves in from the south. This, combined with a breezy southerly wind, will hold temperatures in the middle to upper 60s – warmer than the last few nights/mornings. With a drier air mass still in place Wednesday morning, the first half of the day should remain dry. By Noon a few light showers will be possible, carrying over into the afternoon.

Rainfall totals are not expected to be much during the day, with most remaining under a tenth of an inch. Steadier rain showers will develop Wednesday night and Thursday morning ahead of a cold front, although the heaviest of the rain appears to be southeast of Rockford near southern Lee and DeKalb counties. This is when rainfall totals could reach half an inch, or more, Thursday morning.

Those showers will continue early Thursday before drying out again during the afternoon. Temperatures will warm into mid-70s Thursday with a breezy west wind. The day will start off with clouds and rain, but we should see a return of sunshine (at least partly cloudy skies) for the afternoon.

A second cold front will quickly sweep through Thursday night and Friday bringing a quick return of unseasonably cold air into the region. Highs Friday will come close to 60 degrees but fall short Saturday. The colder air aloft Friday will allow some instability to grow during the afternoon. This will lead to scattered rain showers during the afternoon, some of which may be mixed in with a little graupel thanks to low freezing levels.

Temperatures will gradually begin to warm back close to average, upper 60s, by the middle of next week.