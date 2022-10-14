It was a fairly cool and windy day today, with temperatures across the Stateline reaching into the mid and upper 50s for afternoon highs. The rain showers we had earlier in the evening continue to move out of the area, and rain chances drop much lower by midnight. Clear skies behind the cold front earlier drop temperatures down quite a bit by morning.

Another Freeze Warning has been issued for most of the Stateline tonight into Saturday morning. Even though some counties are not included because the growing season has technically ended there, most spots will drop to the low 30s tonight under clearing skies.

Temperatures tomorrow start out cold, but eventually work into the low 50s under a bit of sunshine. Winds calm a bit from where they were Friday afternoon, but still could gust up around 20 mph during the afternoon.

Temperatures through the rest of the weekend remain fairly similar, but we see another push of even colder air for early next week. Highs Monday and Tuesday will be nearly 20 degrees below normal for this time of year.

The air we will be experiencing early next week is similar to what we would expect to see in the middle to end of November, when average high temperatures are closer to the mid 40s. Luckily, we will be much closer to normal by next weekend.

Welcome to the fall rollercoaster of temperatures… We will bounce from below normal this coming week to what looks to be above normal the week after. Granted, “normal” by that time will include highs in the upper 50s, so even a high temperature near 60 degrees will be above normal by that time.

Rain chances look scarce in this 7-day, with only an isolated chance Sunday following the little rain we received Friday afternoon. Temperatures fall drastically for early in the week, with highs in the mid-40s and lows in the mid-20s. The good news is we gradually warm into the end of the week and next weekend.