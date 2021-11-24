Light rain/snow mix possible for the start of the weekend

Temperatures Wednesday afternoon warmed into the mid and upper 50s, despite the abundance of cloud cover. South winds were strong early in the day, but are now beginning to relax as the sun sets and cloud cover continues. Temperatures will remain in the 40s and low 50s this evening ahead of a cold front that passes through the Stateline around Midnight. Ahead of the front there are a few light showers beginning to develop on radar, but are having a hard time reaching the ground because of the dry air in place. Eventually the coverage of the rain will increase leading to rain spreading in from the southwest across west-central and central Illinois.

Once the cold front passes the rain showers will come to an end, leaving mostly cloudy skies in its wake through Thanksgiving morning. As the upper level component of the storm system moves in early Thursday, a few flurries may be possible in the morning. Temperatures will have fallen into the upper 30s by sunrise and will continue to slowly trend down through the afternoon as northwest winds increase, gusting to around 25 mph. Wind chills remain in the 20s during the afternoon, dropping into the teens by Thursday evening. Overnight lows are forecast to fall back into the teens by Friday morning. Friday will be another chilly day with high temperatures remaining in the low to mid 30s.

A building ridge of high pressure over the west will remain through early next week, while a trough of low pressure remains persistent over the far northeast. In between, much of the Midwest and Great Lakes. Typically when this type of pattern sets up it means a somewhat active storm track under the northwest flow in the jet stream. For us, a series of clipper-like systems will be moving through beginning this weekend and early next week, with the first coming in Saturday. High pressure building to the northeast will be met with an incoming low pressure system over the Plains and warm front draped from there, through Iowa and into central Illinois. This boundary remains in place through the weekend and into early next week.

An area of low pressure moving down from the Plains Saturday will come close to the area Saturday afternoon and evening. While we see a bit of dry air initially before the storm system moves in, moisture increases quite a bit during the morning. This will lead to a period of showers, and even some light snow, during the afternoon and evening. Snow amounts and duration are still up in the air as afternoon temperatures warm into the 40s. But it is something to keep an eye on if you have plans outdoors Saturday afternoon.