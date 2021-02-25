Light rain/snow mix returns Friday night

The chance for a light rain/snow mix will return late Friday evening with the arrival of a weak and loosely organized low pressure system. This low will move in from the west late Friday night, after sunset, and will quickly pass to the north by Saturday morning.

Skies will begin mostly clear Friday, outside of any fog that may develop Thursday night. Once the fog evaporates during the morning, skies will then turn partly cloudy during the afternoon. Winds will be breezy during the day from the southeast. The atmosphere will remain dry throughout much of the day, but moisture will begin to increase around as southerly winds continue into Friday night. Those southerly winds, along with cloud cover, will help keep temperatures very close to 32 degrees during the night. A light mix of rain and slushy snow will develop after 9pm/10pm, lasting through very early Saturday. Overall precipitation amounts will remain light, with any rain showers around a tenth of an inch and any snow accumulations under half an inch. Another low pressure system will move to our northwest Saturday night, which could bring another chance for a rain/snow mix into early Sunday.