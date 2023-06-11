Light rain will continue to move across southern Wisconsin and northern Illinois Sunday morning, however, totals are expected to remain on the lighter side. So far rainfall totals have been less than stellar, only adding up to a couple tenths of an inch. When all said and done, rainfall totals will range between 0.10″-0.30″.

The showers will continue through mid to late morning with mostly cloudy skies expected into the afternoon. Winds will remain breezy from the northeast, at times gusting to 25 mph which will hold temperatures in the mid-60s during the afternoon.

Skies will clear out through the night as colder air wraps in around low pressure centered over the Great Lakes. Overnight lows will fall to the mid-40s, coming close to the record low temperature of 44 degrees set back in 1913. Winds will remain light from the northeast around 5-10 mph.

Monday will start off with sunshine as temperatures warm into the low to mid 70s. Northwest winds will pick up during the day mixing some of the drier air aloft, back down to the surface. As a result, relative humidity values could fall under 30 percent during the afternoon. If so, this could elevate the fire risk Monday, especially with some of the lighter rainfall totals Sunday. Clouds will rotate back in by the afternoon and evening as the chance for rain returns through the night, lasting into Tuesday.