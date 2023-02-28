Flooding Alerts:Monday’s historic rainfall has placed this February in top 5 territory for wettest on record. The only year in which Rockford saw more February rainfall was back in 2019 where 4.03″ was observed.

As a reminder, a FLOOD WARNING has been issued for the portion of the Sugar River that extends from Brodhead, Wisconsin into northwest Winnebago County. In addition to that, a FLOOD WATCH is now in place for the Rock River in Latham Park and Rockton, as well as the Pecatonica River in Shirland as river levels are expected to rise over the next few days thanks to the rain that fell Monday. Those who live along these highlighted areas should pay extra attention to forecasts this week.

Next Rain Chance:

If temperatures do manage to get cool enough this morning, the potential for a few slick spots will be present during the commute. Guidance does show the cloud cover from Monday night retreating prior to sunrise. This will result in some sunshine, which should be enough for temperatures to climb into the upper 40s this afternoon.

Clouds are to thicken up late in the afternoon into the evening as our next system approaches from the plains. With this disturbance comes a wave of rain that looks to stick around into the early portions of Wednesday. Those along and north of the Illinois/Wisconsin border will be cool enough for precipitation to fall as a mix or all snow. Overall, the chances that arrive tonight shouldn’t bring any concern for those planning to travel Wednesday morning.

Once this disturbance ejects eastward, our forecast turns a bit more tranquil ahead of a much stronger system that aims to bring impacts by week’s end.